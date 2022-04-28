How much time does each team get to make their pick in the NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off April 28th, with the Jacksonville Jaguars making the No. 1 overall selection. Round 1 of the draft opens at 8 p.m. ET and wiIl close out with the completion of the 32nd pick.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held at the heart of the Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Vegas was set to host the 2020 NFL Draft, but the draft was virtual instead. This will be the first year that Las Vegas has hosted the NFL Draft.

Here, we’ll take a look at how much time NFL teams have to make picks on draft day depending on the round.

Time on the clock, by NFL Draft round

Round 1: 10 minutes

Round 2: 7 minutes

Rounds 3 through 6: 5 minutes

Round 7: 4 minutes

What happens if a team goes over their allotted draft time?

If a team lets its time expire without making a choice, it can make a selection later, however it runs the risk of letting the next team on the clock take the player it was considering. This has happened multiple times in the past. In 2003 and 2011, the Baltimore Ravens ran out of time forcing them to move back a spot. In 2003, the Vikings had the same situation happen but they were forced to move back two spots.