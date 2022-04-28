Who did the Cowboys pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

The Dallas Cowboys added some talent during the 2022 NFL Draft who should have a fantasy impact for this upcoming season. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Cowboys in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Dalton Schultz, and Amari Cooper were among top options at their respective positions in fantasy football last season for managers. Prescott completed 68.8% of his passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns (career-high) and 10 interceptions. One of his top receiving targets was Lamb, who posted 79 receptions (team-high) for 1,102 yards and six scores. Prescott will be looking towards Lamb’s way a ton this season with Cooper being traded to the Browns.

Cowboys 2022 Draft selections

No. 24: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

No. 56: TBD

No. 88: TBD

No. 129: TBD

No. 155: TBD

No. 167: TBD

No. 176: TBD

No. 178: TBD

No. 193: TBD

Fantasy football impact

Coming soon.