How to live stream the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft gets started on Thursday with the Jacksonville Jaguars officially starting the new NFL season with the first overall selection in Sin City.

This year, the NFL Draft will again feature live coverage on several platforms from April 28-April 30. Here are some ways you can keep up with all the action to see who your favorite team picks and where your favorite college players will land.

Livestream info for the NFL Draft

The two main players airing the NFL Draft are ESPN and the NFL Network, of course. ESPN will kick off its coverage on Thursday at 3 p.m. with several of its original shows traveling to Vegas and producing live content from the Draft. The first two nights of the Draft will be televised on five different ESPN Platforms. ABC will broadcast and tell the off-the-field stories of the latest NFL Draft picks, while ESPN will highlight the on-field accomplishments of each player. The network will also have radio coverage and a commercial-free social media show featuring ESPN commentators for a more laid-back and free-flowing Draft experience for viewers. It can be viewed on Twitter, Instagram and Youtube as well as the ESPN app.

The NFL Network will also have wall-to-wall coverage of the NFL’s premier offseason event. Coverage will officially start Thursday at 8 p.m. to coincide with the start of the Draft, but this week leading up to the start of it, the network has produced 80 hours of new original Draft-related content.

Once the show kicks off on Thursday, it will be hosted by Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Stanford head football coach David Shaw. Peter Schrager and Chris Rose will join that crew on Friday at 7 p.m. for second and third-round coverage. Melissa Stark will serve as the on-stage reporter for the first two nights of coverage. For Saturday’s final day of telecasts, Eisen, Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Schrager will man the main set along with analyst Ian Rapaport.

The entire day-by-day schedule for the NFL Draft can be found below.

2022 NFL Draft schedule by day

Round 1: Thursday, April 28th — 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET

Rounds 2 & 3: Friday, April 29th — 7 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30th — 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET