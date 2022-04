How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

The draft is here! The 2022 NFL Draft has arrived and kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Like every year, the multi-day event will be broadcasted across ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.

Here’s all the info you’ll need on how to watch the draft and who will be presenting it across across each network.

Thursday, April 28

Viewing info

Time: 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET

Round: 1

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Radio: ESPN Radio

Live stream: ABC Live, WatchESPN, ESPN app, NFL app, NFL Network Live

Announcers

ABC: Sam Ponder, Robert Griffin III, Laura Rutledge, Todd McShay, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Suzy Kolber, David Pollack, Jesse Palmer

ESPN: Louis Riddick, Mike Greenberg, Booger McFarland, Mel Kiper Jr. (remote)

ESPN Deportes: Pablo Viruega, Miguel Pasquel, Rebeca Landa, Eduardo Varela, Carlos Nava, Sebasitian Martinez-Christensen

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, David Shaw

Friday, April 29

Time: 7 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET

Rounds: 2 & 3

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Radio: ESPN Radio

Live stream: ABC Live, WatchESPN, ESPN app, NFL app, NFL Network Live

ABC: Sam Ponder, Robert Griffin III, Laura Rutledge, Todd McShay, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Suzy Kolber, David Pollack, Jesse Palmer

ESPN: Louis Riddick, Mike Greenberg, Booger McFarland, Mel Kiper Jr. (remote)

ESPN Deportes: Pablo Viruega, Miguel Pasquel, Rebeca Landa, Eduardo Varela, Carlos Nava, Sebasitian Martinez-Christensen

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt

Saturday, April 30

Time: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

Round: 4-7

TV channels: ESPN (ABC simulcast), ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Radio: ESPN Radio

Live stream: ABC Live, WatchESPN, ESPN app, NFL app, NFL Network Live

ESPN (simulcast on ABC): Todd McShay, Louis Riddick, Mel Kiper Jr. (remote)

ESPN Deportes: Pablo Viruega, Miguel Pasquel, Rebeca Landa, Eduardo Varela, Carlos Nava, Sebasitian Martinez-Christensen

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Peter Schrager