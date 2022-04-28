 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Who did the Texans pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

We take a look at who the Houston Texans selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Derek Stingley Jr. #7 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to a game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Tiger Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Houston Texans added some pieces during the 2022 NFL Draft, and there’s a chance that their rookies could be fantasy relevant sooner rather than later. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Texans in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

Houston didn’t end up picking until the third round in 2021. They drafted their incumbent quarterback Davis Mills and wide receiver Nico Collins both in the third round. The Texans had enough confidence in Mills that they traded away troubled quarterback Deshaun Watson. Brandin Cooks is their best wide receiver, but look for Collins to take a step forward in his second season.

Texans 2022 Draft selections

No. 3: Derek Stingley Jr., DB, LSU
No. 15 (via PHI): Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
No. 37: TBD
No. 68: TBD
No. 80: TBD
No. 107: TBD
No. 108: TBD
No. 124 (via PHI): TBD
No. 162 (via PHI): TBD
No. 166 (via PHI): TBD
No. 170: TBD
No. 205: TBD
No. 207: TBD

Fantasy football impact

Coming soon.

More From DraftKings Nation