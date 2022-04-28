Who did the Jaguars pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

The Jacksonville Jaguars added some talent during the 2022 NFL Draft who should have a fantasy impact for this upcoming season. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Jaguars in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

Last year’s No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence stepped into the limelight and experienced the growing pains normally associated with a first-year quarterback. He also showed signs of promise and could emerge as a viable fantasy option this season. Running back James Robinson took a slight step back from his breakout rookie campaign the year prior but some of that can be attributed to the questionable personnel decisions of former head coach Urban Meyer.

The Jaguars went on a massive free-agent spending spree this offseason and effectively reset the wide receiver contract market when signing former Cardinals wideout Christian Kirk to a massive deal. Kirk should be the top option in a room that includes Zay Jones, Marvin Jones Jr., and Laviska Shenault Jr. They also signed tight end free agent Evan Engram and will be getting back running back Travis Etienne, who went down with a season-ending foot injury in training camp.

Jaguars 2022 Draft selections

No. 1: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

No. 33: TBD

No. 65: TBD

No. 70: TBD

No. 106: TBD

No. 157: TBD

No. 180: TBD

No. 188: TBD

No. 197: TBD

No. 198: TBD

No. 222: TBD

No. 235: TBD

Fantasy football impact

Coming soon.