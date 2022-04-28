Who did the Chargers pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

The Los Angeles Chargers added some talent during the 2022 NFL Draft who should have a fantasy impact for this upcoming season. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Chargers in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams were must starts in fantasy football last season on a weekly basis. Herbert completed 65.9% of his passes for 5,014 yards for 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Ekeler was one of the first running backs drafted in many fantasy drafts heading into last season. The versatile running back was a factor in both the running and receiving game for Los Angeles. He had a career-high 911 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 70 receptions for 647 yards and eight scores.

Chargers 2022 Draft selections

No. 17: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

No. 79: TBD

No. 123: TBD

No. 160: TBD

No. 195: TBD

No. 214: TBD

No. 236: TBD

No. 254: TBD

No. 255: TBD

No. 260: TBD

Fantasy football impact

Coming soon.