Who did the Vikings pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

The Minnesota Vikings added some pieces during the 2022 NFL Draft, but they likely won’t be fantasy players in this upcoming season. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Vikings in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

Minnesota drafted Kellen Mond with the second pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. They still have quarterback Kirk Cousins on the roster so it remains to be seen what role Mond could have moving forward. The fantasy-relevant players for Minnesota should be very similar to what it was in 2021 as they didn’t make any splashy free-agent signing either.

Vikings 2022 Draft selections

No. 32 (via DET): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

No. 34 (vai DET): TBD

No. 66 (via DET): TBD

No. 77: TBD

No. 156: TBD

No. 184: TBD

No. 191: TBD

No. 192: TBD

No. 250: TBD

Fantasy football impact

Coming soon.