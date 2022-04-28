 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who did the Saints pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

We take a look at who the New Orleans Saints selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

By kate.magdziuk and Jovan C. Alford
Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints added some talent during the 2022 NFL Draft who should have a fantasy impact for this upcoming season. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Saints in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

The Saints did not have star-wide receiver Michael Thomas last season, which means Alvin Kamara had to do it all for their offense. The standout running back had 898 yards on the ground and four touchdowns, along with 47 receptions for 439 yards (team-high) and five touchdowns.

Saints 2022 Draft selections

No. 11 (via WAS): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
No. 19: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
No. 49: TBD
No. 161: TBD
No. 194: TBD

Fantasy football impact

Olave adds depth to the Saints’ receiver room and could emerge as an immediate go-to option even with the pending return of Michael Thomas. He’ll be a wideout to consider drafting in the middle-late rounds of your fantasy draft.

