Who did the Jets pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

The New York Jets looked better than expected in Year 1 under Robert Saleh despite a 4-13 record. Quarterback Zach Wilson was able to connect well with some of his receivers, especially Corey Davis and rookie Elijah Moore. Those three, along with running back Michael Carter, will be the key fantasy contributors for the Jets in 2022. Wide receiver Denzel Mims could be phased out after he struggled to break out, while Braxton Berrios could be a nice gadget player after coming back to the team in free agency.

With so much offensive talent growing together, we’ll see what the Jets end up doing in the draft with their early selections. It’s hard to see these picks impacting fantasy strategies, as the Jets are seemingly locked in at quarterback, running back and receiver.

Jets 2022 Draft selections

No. 4: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

No. 10: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

No. 35: TBD

No. 38: TBD

No. 111: TBD

No. 117: TBD

No. 146: TBD

No. 163: TBD

Fantasy football impact

Quarterback Zach Wilson has receiver weapons with the Jets adding Garrett Wilson to line up opposite from 2021 pick Elijah Moore. Wilson was arguably the top wideout prospect in this class and will warrant consideration as a fantasy starter this season.