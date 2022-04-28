Who did the Steelers pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

The Pittsburgh Steelers added some good pieces during the 2022 NFL Draft, but they likely won’t be fantasy players in this upcoming season. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Steelers in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

Last year, Pittsburgh brought in Najee Harris to be their franchise running back when they selected him 24th overall. The Steelers doubled up on offensive weapons by taking tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round. Both pieces had solid rookie years and the future is bright.

Pittsburgh saw an era end with the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal. Either he or incumbent backup Mason Rudolph figures to be the starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Even if a rookie quarterback is on the roster, he will likely sit his first year and look to being under center in 2023.

Steelers 2022 Draft selections

No. 20: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

No. 52: TBD

No. 84: TBD

No. 138: TBD

No. 208: TBD

No. 225: TBD

No. 241: TBD

Fantasy football impact

The Steelers didn’t have to look far to grab their quarterback of the future in Pitt QB Kenny Pickett. I wouldn’t expect him to be someone worth rostering as a rookie as veteran Mitchell Trubisky will most likely start the season as the starter.