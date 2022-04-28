Complete order for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be televised on ESPN/ABC and NFL Network. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year. The Jags could end up taking Travon Walker with the top pick as he’s the favorite to go No. 1 (-135), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Outside of the Jaguars, the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Chiefs all have multiple picks in the first round. It’s unlikely that all these teams keep both of their picks so don’t be surprised to see more movement.
2022 NFL Draft Order, Round 1
1) Jacksonville Jaguars
2) Detroit Lions
3) Houston Texans
4) New York Jets
5) New York Giants
6) Carolina Panthers
7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
11) Washington Commanders
12) Minnesota Vikings
13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
14) Baltimore Ravens
15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
17) Los Angeles Chargers
18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
20) Pittsburgh Steelers
21) New England Patriots
22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
23) Arizona Cardinals
24) Dallas Cowboys
25) Buffalo Bills
26) Tennessee Titans
27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28) Green Bay Packers
29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
30) Kansas City Chiefs
31) Cincinnati Bengals
32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)