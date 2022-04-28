Complete order for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be televised on ESPN/ABC and NFL Network. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year. The Jags could end up taking Travon Walker with the top pick as he’s the favorite to go No. 1 (-135), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Outside of the Jaguars, the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Chiefs all have multiple picks in the first round. It’s unlikely that all these teams keep both of their picks so don’t be surprised to see more movement.

2022 NFL Draft Order, Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) Detroit Lions

3) Houston Texans

4) New York Jets

5) New York Giants

6) Carolina Panthers

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11) Washington Commanders

12) Minnesota Vikings

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14) Baltimore Ravens

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17) Los Angeles Chargers

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) New England Patriots

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23) Arizona Cardinals

24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Buffalo Bills

26) Tennessee Titans

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28) Green Bay Packers

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30) Kansas City Chiefs

31) Cincinnati Bengals

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)