Live grades for each pick in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Welcome to the 2022 NFL Draft! The first round of the draft is always an exciting time for the players waiting for their names to be called and for fans hoping for a boost that could put their favorite team one step closer to a championship.

Below, we’ll be giving you the picks as they happen, along with a quick rundown and grade for how we think the team did with their selection.

Rapid reaction pick grades for Round 1

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Grade: B-

Walker is all about potential, as he has the build and intangibles to be a dominant pass rusher. He’ll need some time, but so will the Jaguars. Hopefully he’ll be hitting his stride along with all of the other young Jaguars.

No. 2 Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Grade: A

Hutchinson was projected as the No. 1 until late in the process. The Lions are happy that he fell to them. Dan Campbell will use him well and get him going early in his career.

No. 3 Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Grade: B

Stingley will need to regain his 2019 form after playing just 10 games over the last two seasons, but his ability as a shutdown corner is undeniable. If he can stay on the field, he’s going to help Lovie Smith’s team against a tough group of AFC quarterbacks.

No. 4 New York Jets: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Grade: A

The Jets are looking for Darrelle Revis and Gardner has a lot of the intangibles to be just that player. Gardner is cocky and can back it up. He’ll have trouble at first in the NFL, but he should be able to push through the learning curve to be a top cornerback in the league.

No. 5 New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon



Grade: A-

The Giants will be the third team to take an EDGE rusher through just five picks. Like Walker, Thibodeaux has all the intangibles to develop into one of the best in the business, but he still is raw. The Giants believe they can get him up to speed quickly and if so, he will be a force.

No. 6 Carolina Panthers: Ickey Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Grade: A

Many had Ekwonu going to the Jets or Giants, but he fell to the Panthers, which is good for them. There isn’t a quarterback in this draft worth the No. 6 spot and the next best thing is adding a stud to your offensive line.

No. 7 New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Grade: A

Neal was the No. 1 offensive lineman on many boards and the Giants are in need of some foundational players up front. Daniel Jones might be gone by next season, but Neal won’t.

No. 8 Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC

Grade: B-

The first offensive skill player taken is wide receiver London. This is a bit of a surprise, as Garrett Wilson was the odds on favorite, but London is of course no slouch. He’s great in 50-50 situations and can Moss corners, but he still needs to diversify his route running, as he doesn’t have the extreme speed needed to beat corners with just his athleticism.

No. 9 Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Grade: A

The Seahawks, like the Panthers and Falcons, have passed on a quarterback. Instead, like the Panthers, they’ve decided to beef up their offensive line with a Top 3 lineman. It’s not exciting, but it is the right pick.

No. 10 New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Grade: A

The Jets have been linked to every wide receiver that has been available, but haven’t been able to bring one in until now. Zach Wilson needs help, and Wilson is going to be able to help out early on.

No. 11 New Orleans Saints (from Washington Commanders): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Grade: A

It’s hard to grade this one, as the Saints moved up to grab the other wide receiver at Ohio State. They need help on the offensive line, but they also need help at receiver. Olave could be the best receiver in this class.

No. 12 Detroit Lions (from Minnesota Vikings) Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Grade: B+

The Lions traded up with the Vikings to grab Williams, who is injured at the moment, but the Lions also have Jared Goff at quarterback at the moment. Many believe Williams could be the best receiver in this class and apparently the Lions do as well.

No. 13 Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston Texans): Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Grade: A

The Eagles traded up a couple picks to grab Davis before the Ravens could grab him. The nose tackle is a mountain in the middle and should be able to anchor the position for a decade for the Eagles if all goes well.

No. 14 Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame

Grade: A+

Hamilton lasted longer than many thought, but not due to any reason other than team needs. He is the best safety in the draft and a big need for the Ravens who are getting thin in the secondary.

No. 15 Houston Texans: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Grade: B+

Green is a road grader at guard and should be able to start from Day 1. You really can’t go wrong with starting offensive linemen when trying to rebuild.

No. 16 Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Grade: B

Washington has been linked to many wide receivers, so this isn’t a surprise, but taking Dotson over Treylon Burks is a little interesting.

No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson

Grade: A

Chargers are only going to get better and help up front is the way to keep the train moving.

No. 18 Tennessee Titans (from Eagles in AJ Brown trade) Treylon Burks,

Grade: B

Is Burks going to0 be A.J. Brown? No, but he has that ability. The Titans wanted that rookie contract instead of paying for the veteran production of Brown. It’s probably the right move money-wise, but it’s gotta hurt Titans fans.

No. 19 New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning

Grade: A

The Saints moved up to get a receiver in Olave and now they grab the fourth-best lineman in the draft to help protect the man throwing him the ball.

No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Grade: C

Is Kenny Pickett the successor to Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh? It’s impossible to know, but he doesn’t look like a lock by any means. He’ll compete with Mitch Trubisky for the starting job, but the defense and the run game will be front and center.

No. 21 New England Patriots

Grade:

No. 22 Green Bay Packers

Grade:

No. 23 Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona Cardinals in Marquise Brown trade)

Grade:

No. 24 Dallas Cowboys

Grade:

No. 25 Buffalo Bills

Grade:

No. 26 Tennessee Titans

Grade:

No. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Grade:

No. 28 Green Bay Packers

Grade:

No. 29 Kansas City Chiefs

Grade:

No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs

Grade:

No. 31 Cincinnati Bengals

Grade:

No. 32 Detroit Lions

Grade: