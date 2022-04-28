2022 NFL Draft trade tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft has finally arrived. The action gets started on Thursday, April 28th at 8 p.m. ET with the first round. The second and third rounds follow on Friday, April 29th at 7 p.m. ET. The final day of the draft on Saturday, April 30th will start at noon.

One of the most exciting parts of the NFL Draft is the unpredictability. At any point, there can be a bombshell announcement that a trade has gone down for a team to move up and get their guy.

Ahead of the draft, there were five trades that occurred that affected this year’s draft order. First, when the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson, they sent Seattle the No. 9 overall pick. The Las Vegas Raiders included the No. 22 pick in a deal to the Green Bay Packers for wide receiver Davante Adams. When the Houston Texans shipped former quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, they received this year’s 13th overall pick in return.

The Kansas City Chiefs executed a blockbuster trade that sent wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for draft capital. This included the 29th pick in this year’s drafts giving them back-to-back selections in the first round. Finally, the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles swapped a bunch of draft picks that have the Saints picking at No. 16 and No. 19 while the Eagles will pick at No. 15 and No. 18.

Here, we will be tracking all of the trades that go down during the 2022 NFL Draft.

First round trades

The Baltimore Ravens have sent wide receiver Marquise Brown and pick No. 100 to the Arizona Cardinals for pick No. 23, per Ian Rapoport.

The Tennesee Titans are sending wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Titans will receive No. 18 and a third-rounder, per Dianna Russini.

The Washington Commanders are trading back from No. 11. The New Orleans Saints are moving up. Details below.

The Saints are trading the 16th pick, a third-rounder and a fourth-rounder to Washington for the 11th pick. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 29, 2022

The Detroit Lions have traded up for the No. 12 pick from the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded picks No. 32, 34 and 66 to the Vikings to move up for No. 12 and they also sent Detroit No. 46, per Tom Pelissero.

Detroit sent No. 32, 34 and 66 to the #Vikings for No. 12 and 46. https://t.co/6quEtyjR21 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2022

The Houston Texans have moved back and the Philadelphia Eagles have moved up for No. 13. Details below.