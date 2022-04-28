Who did the Titans pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

The Tennessee Titans added some talent during the 2022 NFL Draft who should have a fantasy impact for this upcoming season. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Titans in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown were the best options in fantasy football last season for the Titans. Ryan Tannehill was being pegged as a top-10 QB in fantasy, but it wasn’t meant to be as he struggled mightily with turnovers. Henry missed the second half of the season with a foot injury, but still had 937 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Brown had 63 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns after missing four games with injury.

The Titans acquired veteran wide receiver Robert Woods in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams, who will replace Julio Jones. The team released Jones after an injury-plagued 2021 season in the Music City.

Titans 2022 Draft selections

No. 18 (via PHI): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Fantasy football impact

Right after the Titans dealt A.J. Brown to the Eagles, they immediately drafted his replacement in Treylon Burks. The big, physical receiver will be an immediate top option for Ryan Tannehill and will be worth a later-round pick in fantasy drafts.