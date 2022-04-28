 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who did the Titans pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

We take a look at who the Tennessee Titans selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

By kate.magdziuk and Jovan C. Alford
Treylon Burks #16 of the Arkansas Razorbacks catches a pass for a touchdown during a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 34-17. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans added some talent during the 2022 NFL Draft who should have a fantasy impact for this upcoming season. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Titans in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown were the best options in fantasy football last season for the Titans. Ryan Tannehill was being pegged as a top-10 QB in fantasy, but it wasn’t meant to be as he struggled mightily with turnovers. Henry missed the second half of the season with a foot injury, but still had 937 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Brown had 63 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns after missing four games with injury.

The Titans acquired veteran wide receiver Robert Woods in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams, who will replace Julio Jones. The team released Jones after an injury-plagued 2021 season in the Music City.

Titans 2022 Draft selections

No. 18 (via PHI): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
No. 26: TBD
No. 90: TBD
No. 131: TBD
No. 143: TBD
No. 169: TBD
No. 204: TBD
No. 219: TBD

Fantasy football impact

Right after the Titans dealt A.J. Brown to the Eagles, they immediately drafted his replacement in Treylon Burks. The big, physical receiver will be an immediate top option for Ryan Tannehill and will be worth a later-round pick in fantasy drafts.

