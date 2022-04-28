Who did the Commanders pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

The Washington Commanders added some talent during the 2022 NFL Draft who should have a fantasy impact for this upcoming season. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Commanders in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

The Commanders could not replicate their success from 2020 this past season, but they made sure that Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin got the ball. Gibson recorded 1,037 rushing yards (career-high) and seven touchdowns. He was also a factor in the passing game with 42 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, McLaurin had another solid season with 77 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.

The biggest splash that Washington made in the offseason was acquiring Carson Wentz in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz will be the starting quarterback in Washington after only spending one season with the Colts.

Commanders 2022 Draft selections

No. 16 (via NO): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

No. 47: TBD

No. 98 (via NO): TBD

No. 113: TBD

No. 120 (via NO): TBD

No. 189: TBD

No. 230: TBD

No. 240: TBD

Fantasy football impact

Jahan Dotson provides added depth for the Commanders’ offense and is another weapon for Carson Wentz alongside Terry McLaurin. He has the potential to emerge as a viable fantasy option later in the season.