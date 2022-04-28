Best quarterbacks available heading into the second round

The second and third rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft will take place on Friday, April 29th starting at 7 p.m. ET. The first round is wrapped and we saw one quarterback taken. Kenny Pickett stayed with his local team and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 20 pick and was the first quarterback drafted. He attended the University of Pittsburgh which shares a practice facility with the Steelers. Pickett is expected to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting spot for Pittsburgh in the 2022 season.

The shocker of the first round was that quarterback Malik Willis fell not lower in the first round, but out of it entirely. There are still a lot of notable quarterbacks left for QB-needy teams heading into the second round. Willis from Liberty, Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati, Matt Corral from Ole Miss, Sam Howell from North Carolina, Bailey Zappe from Western Kentucky and Carson Strong from Nevada are among the quarterbacks still available.