Best quarterbacks available heading into the second round

Here’s a look at the best signal-callers available heading into Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

By TeddyRicketson
Malik Willis #QB16 of the Liberty Flames on the field during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The second and third rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft will take place on Friday, April 29th starting at 7 p.m. ET. The first round is wrapped and we saw one quarterback taken. Kenny Pickett stayed with his local team and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 20 pick and was the first quarterback drafted. He attended the University of Pittsburgh which shares a practice facility with the Steelers. Pickett is expected to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting spot for Pittsburgh in the 2022 season.

The shocker of the first round was that quarterback Malik Willis fell not lower in the first round, but out of it entirely. There are still a lot of notable quarterbacks left for QB-needy teams heading into the second round. Willis from Liberty, Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati, Matt Corral from Ole Miss, Sam Howell from North Carolina, Bailey Zappe from Western Kentucky and Carson Strong from Nevada are among the quarterbacks still available.

2022 NFL Draft: Best QBs available on Day 2

Rank Player Name Position School
Rank Player Name Position School
15 Malik Willis QB Liberty
34 Matt Corral QB Mississippi
36 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati
54 Sam Howell QB North Carolina
87 Carson Strong QB Nevada
154 Bailey Zappe QB Western Kentucky
186 Kaleb Eleby QB Western Michigan
226 Jack Coan QB Notre Dame
239 E.J. Perry QB Brown
285 Cole Kelley QB Southeastern Louisiana
289 Brock Purdy QB Iowa State
295 Dustin Crum QB Kent State
313 Skylar Thompson QB Kansas State
314 Aqeel Glass QB Alabama A&M
339 D'Eriq King QB Miami (FL)
396 Eric Barriere QB Eastern Washington
412 Chris Oladokun QB South Dakota State
418 Davis Cheek QB Elon
432 Chase Garbers QB California
483 Cole Johnson QB James Madison
511 Brandon Peters QB Illinois
565 Zerrick Cooper QB Jacksonville State
582 Anthony Brown QB Oregon
598 McKenzie Milton QB Florida State
605 De'Andre Johnson QB Texas Southern

