Best running backs available heading into the second round

The second day of the 2022 NFL Draft will feature the second and third rounds. It will take place on Friday, April 29th starting at 7 p.m. ET. The first round is wrapped and we saw no running backs taken. This isn’t completely unexpected and there should be a good run of running backs on Day 2. Breece Hall was a potential late first-rounder, but the running back needy Buffalo Bills traded up and addressed another need. He will have his name called early in the second round though.

All of the draft-eligible running backs are still left for teams interested in adding to their running back rooms heading into the second round. Hall from Iowa State, Kenneth Walker III out of Michigan State, James Cook from Georgia and Isaiah Spiller out of Texas A&M are among the running backs still available. We saw a run of wide receivers in the first rounds, so don’t be surprised if there is a similar run for running backs in the second round.