Best running backs available heading into the second round

The second day of the 2022 NFL Draft will feature the second and third rounds. It will take place on Friday, April 29th starting at 7 p.m. ET. The first round is wrapped and we saw no running backs taken. This isn’t completely unexpected and there should be a good run of running backs on Day 2. Breece Hall was a potential late first-rounder, but the running back needy Buffalo Bills traded up and addressed another need. He will have his name called early in the second round though.
All of the draft-eligible running backs are still left for teams interested in adding to their running back rooms heading into the second round. Hall from Iowa State, Kenneth Walker III out of Michigan State, James Cook from Georgia and Isaiah Spiller out of Texas A&M are among the running backs still available. We saw a run of wide receivers in the first rounds, so don’t be surprised if there is a similar run for running backs in the second round.
2022 NFL Draft: Best running backs available heading into Day 2
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|School
|43
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Iowa State
|47
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Michigan State
|62
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Texas A&M
|96
|James Cook
|RB
|Georgia
|107
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|Florida
|110
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|Alabama
|114
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Notre Dame
|115
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|BYU
|116
|Rachaad White
|RB
|Arizona State
|120
|Zamir White
|RB
|Georgia
|121
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Cincinnati
|124
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|South Dakota State
|139
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|Missouri
|164
|Abram Smith
|RB
|Baylor
|168
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|Michigan
|182
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|North Carolina
|207
|D'vonte Price
|RB
|Florida International
|210
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|Iowa
|213
|Sincere McCormick
|RB
|UTSA
|223
|Zonovan Knight
|RB
|NC State
|230
|Jerrion Ealy
|RB
|Mississippi
|234
|Kennedy Brooks
|RB
|Oklahoma
|236
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|RB
|LSU
|237
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|Florida State
|244
|Keaontay Ingram
|RB
|USC
|252
|ZaQuandre White
|RB
|South Carolina
|260
|Kevin Harris
|RB
|South Carolina
|269
|Isaih Pacheco
|RB
|Rutgers
|276
|Max Borghi
|RB
|Washington State
|293
|C.J. Verdell
|RB
|Oregon
|309
|Snoop Conner
|RB
|Mississippi
|316
|Trestan Ebner
|RB
|Baylor
|331
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|Oklahoma State
|343
|Calvin Turner Jr.
|RB
|Hawaii
|346
|Ronnie Rivers
|RB
|Fresno State
|361
|Leddie Brown
|RB
|West Virginia
|386
|Charles Williams
|RB
|UNLV
|389
|Greg Bell
|RB
|San Diego State
|393
|Master Teague III
|RB
|Ohio State
|401
|Cam'Ron Harris
|RB
|Miami (FL)
|411
|Clint Ratkovich
|RB
|Northern Illinois
|414
|Zander Horvath
|RB
|Purdue
|416
|Bryant Koback
|RB
|Toledo
|420
|T.J. Pledger
|RB
|Utah
|436
|B.J. Baylor
|RB
|Oregon State
|460
|Raheem Blackshear
|RB
|Virginia Tech
|466
|De'Montre Tuggle
|RB
|Ohio
|475
|Aaron Shampklin
|RB
|Harvard
|479
|Robert Washington
|RB
|Valparaiso
|480
|Vavae Malepeai
|RB
|USC
|481
|Cyrus Habibi-Likio
|RB
|Boise State
|490
|Jah-Maine Martin
|RB
|North Carolina A&T
|516
|Mataeo Durant
|RB
|Duke
|517
|Malik Davis
|RB
|Florida
|540
|Brittain Brown
|RB
|UCLA
|545
|Ricky Person Jr.
|RB
|NC State
|567
|Stephen Carr
|RB
|Indiana