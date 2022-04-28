 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Best running backs available heading into the second round

Here’s a look at the best available running backs heading into Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Breece Hall #RB17 of the Iowa State Cyclones runs the 40 yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The second day of the 2022 NFL Draft will feature the second and third rounds. It will take place on Friday, April 29th starting at 7 p.m. ET. The first round is wrapped and we saw no running backs taken. This isn’t completely unexpected and there should be a good run of running backs on Day 2. Breece Hall was a potential late first-rounder, but the running back needy Buffalo Bills traded up and addressed another need. He will have his name called early in the second round though.

All of the draft-eligible running backs are still left for teams interested in adding to their running back rooms heading into the second round. Hall from Iowa State, Kenneth Walker III out of Michigan State, James Cook from Georgia and Isaiah Spiller out of Texas A&M are among the running backs still available. We saw a run of wide receivers in the first rounds, so don’t be surprised if there is a similar run for running backs in the second round.

2022 NFL Draft: Best running backs available heading into Day 2

Rank Player Name Position School
Rank Player Name Position School
43 Breece Hall RB Iowa State
47 Kenneth Walker III RB Michigan State
62 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M
96 James Cook RB Georgia
107 Dameon Pierce RB Florida
110 Brian Robinson Jr. RB Alabama
114 Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame
115 Tyler Allgeier RB BYU
116 Rachaad White RB Arizona State
120 Zamir White RB Georgia
121 Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati
124 Pierre Strong Jr. RB South Dakota State
139 Tyler Badie RB Missouri
164 Abram Smith RB Baylor
168 Hassan Haskins RB Michigan
182 Ty Chandler RB North Carolina
207 D'vonte Price RB Florida International
210 Tyler Goodson RB Iowa
213 Sincere McCormick RB UTSA
223 Zonovan Knight RB NC State
230 Jerrion Ealy RB Mississippi
234 Kennedy Brooks RB Oklahoma
236 Tyrion Davis-Price RB LSU
237 Jashaun Corbin RB Florida State
244 Keaontay Ingram RB USC
252 ZaQuandre White RB South Carolina
260 Kevin Harris RB South Carolina
269 Isaih Pacheco RB Rutgers
276 Max Borghi RB Washington State
293 C.J. Verdell RB Oregon
309 Snoop Conner RB Mississippi
316 Trestan Ebner RB Baylor
331 Jaylen Warren RB Oklahoma State
343 Calvin Turner Jr. RB Hawaii
346 Ronnie Rivers RB Fresno State
361 Leddie Brown RB West Virginia
386 Charles Williams RB UNLV
389 Greg Bell RB San Diego State
393 Master Teague III RB Ohio State
401 Cam'Ron Harris RB Miami (FL)
411 Clint Ratkovich RB Northern Illinois
414 Zander Horvath RB Purdue
416 Bryant Koback RB Toledo
420 T.J. Pledger RB Utah
436 B.J. Baylor RB Oregon State
460 Raheem Blackshear RB Virginia Tech
466 De'Montre Tuggle RB Ohio
475 Aaron Shampklin RB Harvard
479 Robert Washington RB Valparaiso
480 Vavae Malepeai RB USC
481 Cyrus Habibi-Likio RB Boise State
490 Jah-Maine Martin RB North Carolina A&T
516 Mataeo Durant RB Duke
517 Malik Davis RB Florida
540 Brittain Brown RB UCLA
545 Ricky Person Jr. RB NC State
567 Stephen Carr RB Indiana

More From DraftKings Nation