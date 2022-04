Best players available ahead of Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is history and we’re on to Day 2, where teams will be selections in the second and third rounds.

Round one on Thursday started off with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the No. 1 pick and the Detroit Lions followed them by taking Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick. The true drama came later with the number of trades taking place throughout the evening, highlighted by deals featuring Baltimore wide receiver Marquise Brown being sent to Arizona and Tennessee wide receiver A.J. Brown being sent to Philadelphia.

As is the case every year, there were a few potential first-round prospects who fell and are still waiting to heat their name called. At the top of that list is Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who some speculated could’ve gone as high as No. 6 to the Carolina Panthers. This draft has not been kind to QB’s so far and the only one that had his name called was Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, who was selected 20th by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Willis could very well be taken with one of the first picks in round two.

Another notable first-round snub is Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who saw five of his teammates from UGA’s national championship team selected in the first round. Concerns over his size started to creep up following the NFL Scouting Combine and teams must have slotted them down their boards.

Some other impact players who could have their name called on Day 2 includes Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who was also thought of as a potential first-rounder in some draft circles. Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo is recovering from a torn Achilles but could be a steal for a team that’s willing to take a flyer on him and Minnesota outside linebacker Boye Mafe has been considered one of the better edge rushers in this class. We’ll also be sure to get an influx of running backs with Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III bound to go.

Here’s our best player available list for Day 2: