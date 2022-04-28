2022 NFL first-round mock draft based on betting odds

The 2022 NFL Draft doesn’t have a clear No. 1 player and from there it gets even more confusing! One thing we can do is look at the NFL Draft odds of where the top players might end up going.

For this endeavor, we’ll take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and extrapolate how the Top 32 players might come off the board tonight.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars — DE Travon Walker

There are very few clear favorites at each pick this season. Hutchinson had been the favorite to land in Jacksonville with the No. 1 pick, but he’s now second to Walker, who is at -225 to go first.

2) Detroit Lions — DE Aidan Hutchinson

3) Houston Texans — CB Derek Stingley Jr.

4) New York Jets — DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Texans are a bit of a wild card here, as the odds point to them taking Stingley Jr. over Thibodeaux, but when betting the exact Top 3, the odds favor Thibodeaux. There truly is no favorite for that three spot.

5) New York Giants — OT Ikem Ekwonu

There is a lot of debate on what offensive tackle should be taken first, but the odds are firmly leaning toward the Giants grabbing Ekwonu as their first pick at -200.

6) Carolina Panthers — OT Evan Neal

The Panthers could go with a quarterback like Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett here, but the odds favor Neal.

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) — DT Jermaine Johnson

Johnson keeps climbing the odds board and the Giants need all the help they can get on both sides of the line.

8) Atlanta Falcons — WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson is favored to be the first offensive skill player to be drafted at +300 odds to be No. 8 and heading to Atlanta. The Falcons of course need receiving help, but they need help in multiple positions, so going offensive line or quarterback is also in the cards.

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) — CB Ahmad Gardner

The Seahawks need help in their secondary and Gardner is favored to go in the Top 10.

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) — OT Charles Cross

Like the Giants, the Jets need help on the offensive and defensive line.

11) Washington Commanders — WR Jameson Williams

Williams odds have him going as the second receiver taken and Washington appears to be in the market for another receiver alongside Terry McLaurin.

12) Minnesota Vikings — CB Derek Stingley Jr

Stingley could go earlier than this, but needs and odds all point toward the Vikings grabbing him if he falls here.

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) — S Kyle Hamilton

The Texans have plenty of needs to fill, but Hamilton is easily the odds on favorite to be the first safety taken and the Texans need him.

14) Baltimore Ravens - DT Jordan Davis

Davis is next on the list of Top 32 odds at this point in the draft and the Ravens are in real need of studs up front. This is a good fit.

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) - WR Drake London

The Eagles have a couple of selections close together, so they’ll grab someone at 15 who they think might be picked before their next pick at 18, but London is next in the odds to be picked and the Eagles need another receiver.

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles) — OT Trevor Penning

Penning has fallen in mock drafts and odds of late, but his raw talent is too good to fall very far and the Saints need help after letting Terron Armstead go.

17) Los Angeles Chargers — DT Devonte Wyatt

Tyler Linderbaum is next on the list of odds, but the Chargers don’t need a center and shouldn’t risk moving him to guard. Instead, they can add a top interior defender with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the outside.

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) — DT Jordan Davis

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles) — CB Trent McDuffie

20) Pittsburgh Steelers — QB Malik Willis

Willis’ over/under is pick 13.5, so he could go earlier than this, but the odds are all over the place on where he’ll end up. If he lasts this long, the Steelers should grab him.

21) New England Patriots — LB Devin Lloyd

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) — WR Chris Olave

Burks is slotted to the Cardinals next and the Packers could look his way as well, especially if they want to try to wait on receiver until their 28th pick, but Olave is a nice get here.

23) Arizona Cardinals — WR Treylon Burks

24) Dallas Cowboys — C Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum has slid in the draft odds due to his position, but he’s too good not to go in the first round and the Cowboys need help up front.

25) Buffalo Bills — CB Andrew Booth Jr.

The Bills could go with a running back here, but they are better off adding to their secondary in an attempt to slow down the elite AFC quarterbacks waiting for them in the playoffs.

26) Tennessee Titans — OG Zion Johnson

If you want to run the ball and keep your middling quarterback upright, you need to continue stocking up on talent up front.

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — DE George Karlaftis

The Bucs need to shore up their defensive line.

28) Green Bay Packers — DE David Ojabo

The Packers might get Aaron Rodgers a wide receiver, but they aren’t going to double up on the position. Ojabo is hurt and will be out for much of the year, but the Packers probably can’t pass on his huge upside.

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins) — WR Christian Watson

30) Kansas City Chiefs — S Daxton Hill

The Honey Badger is gone and Hill is the safest safety on the board.

31) Cincinnati Bengals — OG Kenyon Green

We saw the Bengals offensive line get torn apart in the Super Bowl and they will need to get better, fast.

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) — QB Kenny Pickett

Pickett’s odds have him going higher than this, but there don’t seem to be many teams champing at the bit to draft him. The Lions need a quarterback and can give him some time to develop.

