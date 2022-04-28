Lions draft Aidan Hutchinson, DE with No. 2 pick

The Detroit Lions have selected Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The dominant Wolverine edge rusher was considered by many to be the top prospect in this class and will now begin his professional career with the Lions.

Scouting Report

Hutchinson enjoyed a productive four-year collegiate career at Michigan, blossoming into an elite NFL prospect by the end of his stint in Ann Arbor. He served as a defensive juggernaut throughout Michigan’s breakthrough Big Ten Championship season last fall, setting a single-season school record with 14 sacks. His performance earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors and he ended up finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting.

He later turned heads at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, running a 4.74-second 40, a 6.73-second three-cone drill, and had a vertical jump of 36 inches.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

How can Aidan Hutchinson impact the Lions in 2022?

Hutchinson is slated to be a cornerstone edge rusher of the Lions for years to come and it shouldn’t take long for him to adapt to the speed and strength required in the pro game. He’ll be a staple lynchpin in their rebuilding job.