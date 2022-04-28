Baltimore Ravens draft S Kyle Hamilton with No. 14 pick

The Baltimore Ravens have selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The versatile defender for the Fighting Irish was considered to be the best defensive back prospect in the class and will now begin his professional career with the Ravens.

Scouting Report

Hamilton played effectively two-and-a-half seasons in South Bend, IN, and managed to establish himself as an elite NFL prospect in a short amount of time. After two productive seasons, he managed to earn consensus All-American status last fall despite playing just seven games due to a knee injury.

The 6’4, 220-pound prospect ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and had a vertical of 38 inches.

Career statistics

How can Kyle Hamilton impact the Ravens in 2022?

Hamilton will start immediately for the Ravens and will be an added boost to their secondary. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein has compared Hamilton’s game to Kam Chancellor, so the ceiling for what he can become in the pros is very high.