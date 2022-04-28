Giants draft DE Kayvon Thibodeaux with No. 5 pick

The New York Giants have drafted DE Kayvon Thibodeaux with the No. 5 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Thibodeaux has been viewed as one of the top players in the 2022 NFL Draft for over a year now. In 2021, he was terrific as he was a unanimous All-American and a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award. Thibodeaux was also named First Team All-Pac 12 and PFF Pac 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Throughout his career, he showed a ton of athleticism and power in his rushes. He’s got a quick first step which is crucial for being an elite edge rusher in the NFL. Thibodeaux also has great size for an edge rusher. In the future, he could be one of the top edge rushers in the NFL.

Career statistics

How can Kayvon Thibodeaux impact the Giants in 2022?

Thibodeaux is bringing his power, speed, and athleticism to New York in 2022. He is coming off a year with seven sacks and 35 solo tackles. Don Martindale, the Giant’s defensive coordinator, will need Thibodeaux to bring his competitiveness every day.

Thibodeaux’s speed off the edge will immediately change this New York defense and he has the potential to become one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. His love for the game has been questioned heading into the draft but New York just added some power to their defense.