Jets draft WR Garrett Wilson with No. 10 pick

The New York Jets have drafted WR Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

In a stacked wide receiver room, Wilson was great during his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes. In 2021, he had 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wilson was named First Team All-Big Ten and Second Team All-Big Ten during his time in Columbus. He also helped lead the Buckeyes to a National Championship in the 2020-21 season.

Wilson is an extremely talented route runner and shows his elusiveness when he gets the ball in his hands. He’s not extremely physical as he lacks some size. He struggles against press coverage a bit, especially against more physical defensive backs.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

Garrett Wilson is headed to New York after being selected by the Jets. The Jets hope they have found their guy with this pick after losing out on Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel before the draft. Zach Wilson adds another weapon to his offensive squad.

Garrett Wilson will join Elijah Moore in the Jets receiver room. As noted above, Garrett Wilson put up huge numbers in a stacked wide-receiver room at Ohio State. Wilson had over 1,000 yards and touchdowns last year. This is a good landing spot for Wilson from a fantasy perspective. Expect good numbers from him in his rookie year.

P.S. — Wilson vs. Gardner in practice will be fun.