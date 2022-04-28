Falcons draft WR Drake London with No. 8 pick

The Atlanta Falcons have drafted WR Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

During three seasons at USC, London was phenomenal. More notably, in 2021, London was one of the top wide receivers in all of college football. In just 7.5 games, he had 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. He was an All-American and a semifinalist for the 2021 Biletnikoff Award and Maxwell Award. He was also the AP Pac 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

London is extremely athletic and it shows with him playing for the USC Trojans men’s basketball team as well as football. He’s a high IQ player and one of the best route runners in the draft. One thing he’ll need to improve on is blocking, but that should come with the NFL coaching.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

The first wide receiver is off the board! The 6’5 receiver is joining an Atlanta Falcons squad that is desperate for some receiving help. Drake London will likely become a favorite target for Marcus Mariota (the presumed starter) as options are limited, aside from Kyle Pitts.

This is a great landing spot for London in fantasy value. He is coming off a season playing only 7.5 games but recorded over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns. One of the best route runners in the draft class, no reason to believe he slows doing in the league.