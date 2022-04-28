Houston Texans draft CB Derek Stingley Jr. with No. 3 overall pick

The Houston Texans may have acquired their next superstar on defense, selecting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick. Though his college career isn’t much to marvel at, his overall potential, coupled with his elite explosiveness and versatility in coverage make him a highly valuable asset out of the gate.

Scouting Report

Stingley, like many former prospects that became NFL royalty after not having a ton of appearances on a college field, has an opportunity to quickly become Houston’s most recognizable defensive player early into his career. With close comparisons to two of the NFL’s best defensive backs in Marshon Lattimore and Stephon Gilmore, Stingley can impact the game in both man-to-man and zone coverages — a strength that’s become increasingly desirable to modern defensive coordinators. Extremely gifted at recovering to the ball, and uses his length and speed to lock down a variety of receivers. The incoming rookie should give opposing route runners some headaches whenever he’s called upon next season.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

How can Derek Stingley Jr. impact the Texans in 2022?

Lovie Smith got his next defensive stud with the number three pick, Derek Stingley. Stingley will bring explosiveness to this Texans defense. Stingley has a way of creating turnovers for his squad. The Texans recorded 17 interceptions in 2021 and the rookie should increase this number next season.

Stingley will be able to work with man-to-man and zone coverage down in Texas. Maybe a little surprising to some that Stingley went before Ahmad Gardner but Stingley should make an immediate impact on his new team and improve this defense in 2022.