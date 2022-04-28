Chiefs draft CB Trent McDuffie with No. 21 pick following trade with Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a huge upgrade in the secondary by selecting cornerback Trent McDuffie with the No. 21 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The athletic junior is among Washington’s best defensive players in recent memory, and he will begin his professional career with much to prove in regards to his lack of size and length.

Scouting Report

McDuffie has a strong IQ at his position. He was a three-year starter for the Huskies, and possesses the requisite speed and lateral quickness to contain an opposing NFL team’s most elusive wideout throughout an entire game. His 4.44-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine last month is a great sign that he can quickly develop some versatility in coverage at the pro level. He could struggle at times against bigger route runners, but his aggressiveness as a tackler should mitigate any height advantage he faces. McDuffie is a solid addition for virtually any defensive scheme, but he still has much to prove if he plans on becoming a bona fide shutdown corner in the NFL.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

How can Trent McDuffie impact the Chiefs in 2022?

The Chiefs were able to grab one of the top cornerbacks in the draft at No. 21. Trent McDuffie brings speed and impressive tackling skills to the Cheifs secondary. He has shown his ability to contain in college and looks like it should translate to the NFL.

Good pick up for the Cheifs who will face some explosive offenses in their division. They will need McDuffie to step up quickly to lock down opposing receivers.