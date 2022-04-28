Eagles draft DT Jordan Davis with No. 13 overall pick following trade with Texans

The Philadelphia Eagles selected defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after acquiring the pick in a trade with the Houston Texans. is the latest of Georgia’s plethora of defensive talent to enter the professional ranks, and his enormous physical size should translate without a hitch.

Scouting Report

The 6’6, 341-pound senior was arguably the most feared run stopper in college football last season. He started in 14 of 15 games for the Bulldogs — recording 32 tackles, 5.5 for loss with two sacks.

It goes without saying that many opposing running backs are not going to have the easiest time breaking through the TEAM’s defensive front when Davis is in the action. His presence will also be integral for his teammates playing the linebacker position, with growing potential to allow them more opportunities to impede running backs’ efforts to stretch their carries to the sidelines.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

How can Jordan Davis impact the Eagles in 2022?

The Eagles defensive line is going to be a nightmare for anyone trying to block them next season. Jordan Davis made a habit of devouring offensive linemen during his days with the Bulldogs, and he’ll be giving them nightmares in the pros too, right away. He’ll slot right in as the anchor on Philly’s defensive line, conjuring images of Haloti Ngata. Davis may not be a three down player out of the gate, as he’s not polished as a pass rusher, but his mere presence in the middle will keep things in place while the guys on the outside do their worst. Still, that skill set should develop over the years. He’ll have some time to learn from Fletcher Cox too, before eventually replacing him.