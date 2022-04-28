Ravens draft C Tyler Linderbaum with No. 25 pick

The Baltimore Ravens have selected center Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Coming in as Iowa’s top player in this rookie class, the 6’2, 296-pound junior will look to establish his true position once he makes his professional debut.

Scouting Report

There’s no question that Linderbaum excels at center in any offensive line, but he also has the footwork and lateral quickness off the snap for some positional versatility. Any time a prospect is getting comparisons to Jason Kelce, you have to show excitement.

How can Tyler Linderbaum impact the Ravens in 2022?

The Ravens lost their starting center from last season, Bradley Bozeman, to the Panthers this year. No worries. Linderbaum has a job waiting for him in Baltimore. The top center in the draft and one of the best offensive linemen on the board, period, he’ll slide right into the starting lineup. Whoever’s running the ball for the Ravens will appreciate the holes opened up by the Iowa product.