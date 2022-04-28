Jets draft DE Jermaine Johnson II with No. 26 pick following trade with Titans

The New York Jets upgraded their defensive side of the ball as they selected defensive end Jermaine Johnson II with the No. 26 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Finding an elite pass rusher is becoming more important by the season, and the Jets hope they’ve identified Johnson to be that player for years to come.

Scouting Report

Johnson played two seasons at Independence Community College with two more with the Georgia Bulldogs, and his final season was at Florida State. He transferred to the Seminoles for additional playing time, and it certainly paid off for him as he gets ready for his NFL career.

Johnson has the tools to be a star at the next level and with the correct coaching, he should be a force for years to come. He stands at 6-foot-5 and has the size and length needed to excel at this position in the pros and is a solid tackler. There is a lot to love about how Johnson projects to the next level.

Career statistics

How can Jermaine Johnson II impact the Jets in 2022?

Johnson will certainly be a starter in 2022 and if the coaching staff can work with him on the more technical pieces of the position, he could find immediate success with the amount of talent he is coming into the pros with.