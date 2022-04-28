Saints draft WR Chris Olave with No. 11 pick after trade up with Washington

The New Orleans improved their passing game as they selected wide receiver Chris Olave with the No. 11 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. They traded up to No. 11 in a trade with the Washington Commanders to get their guy. Olave was in the mix of an extremely talented wide receiver room with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and plenty of scouts love what he will be able to do at the NFL level.

Scouting Report

Olave had an incredibly productive college football career at Ohio State, and he has the ability to beat teams deep in the pros with his excellent speed. He stands at 6-foot, 187 pounds and clocked in a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. If Olave can attack the weight room and build up the strength needed to compete against physical corners, he would project as an even bigger potential star in the pass-happy NFL.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

With Michael Thomas’ injury issues and seeming unhappiness of late, the Saints really needed another No. 1 wide receiver. Naturally, they went back to the well in Columbus. Olave will start on the outside right away. Of course, he can play inside too, giving the Saints the kind of offensive flexibility they’ll need to run with the Bucs in the NFC South. A sure-handed receiver who plays beyond any offensive scheme, he and quarterback Jameis Winston should forge an instant connection.

And maybe having another Ohio State alum in the locker room with settle things with Thomas. The two players on the field together would make the Saints’ passing game awfully hard to defend.