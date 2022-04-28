Saints draft OT Trevor Penning with No. 19 pick

The New Orleans Saints made an immediate upgrade up front offensively as they selected offensive tackle Trevor Penning with the 19th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Coming out of Northern Iowa, he will make the leap in talent from the FCS to NFL level, but we’ve seen plenty of athletes make the adjustment previously.

Scouting Report

Penning started three seasons at Northern Iowa, and he has excellent size at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds. He will look to follow in the footsteps of former Northern Iowa lineman Spencer Brown, who was a third round pick from the Buffalo Bills and had a productive rookie season at right tackle.

Penning is an aggressive run blocker and plays with excellent intensity the coaching staff should love. If he can make a smooth transition in the step up in competition, he has all the tools to be an elite offensive tackle in the NFL for years to come. He has big shoes to fill as the Saints lost Terron Armstead in free agency, but they believe that he has the talent to step up from the jump.