Steelers draft QB Kenny Pickett with No. 20 pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers found their quarterback of the future as they selected Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. This has been labeled as a weaker draft class when it comes to the QB position, but Pickett has everything NFL quarterbacks need to have a shot at succeeding at this level.

Scouting Report

Pickett played a ton of snaps for the Pittsburgh Panthers in college as he played five seasons and was a four-year starter. He saved his best for last with a fantastic final season of college football that likely made a huge impact on his draft stock as he developed into a Heisman finalist in 2021.

Pickett can make all the throws needed as a professional and if he is protected, he could get off to a hot start to his NFL career. He made such as significant leap in production in his last year of college football but with his talent and a full season sample size, fans should be thrilled with the possibilities he could bring to this franchise.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

The former Pittsburgh Panther is staying home as the Steelers pick Kenny Pickett at No. 20 in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pickett is the first quarterback taken in the draft this year. Coming off a solid senior season throwing for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The main question here is when will Pickett get the start for the Steelers? Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky this past offseason as a bridge quarterback who Pickett may sit behind to start the season. Even when Pickett gets the start, not likely he will make a huge fantasy football impact, this is likely more helpful for Najee Harris’ already high value.