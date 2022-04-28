Jaguars draft ILB Devin Lloyd with No. 27 pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars added a key piece to their linebacker room as they selected Devin Lloyd with the No. 27 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Lloyd developed into the team leader with the Utah Utes and has the leadership qualities you’ll see plenty of linebackers have in the NFL, and he showed plenty of talent in college.

Scouting Report

Lloyd is versatile enough to play any of the linebacker positions at the next level and has the aggression a coaching staff should love out of a guy who could take on a leadership role early on in his career. He put up incredible numbers especially in his final season when he had 22 tackles for loss, with 4 interceptions and 2 returned for touchdowns.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

How can Devin Lloyd impact the Jaguars in 2022?

The Jaguars traded away former middle linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the beginning of the 2021 season. They saw Foyesade Oluokun take a big step forward and be a contributor. Taking Lloyd gives them flexibility at the position and he figures to slot in as the other middle linebacker in their base 3-4 defense.

Lloyd allows their defense to be flexible and they can get really creative with their looks. He is good in coverage as well as slowing down the offense’s run game. Lloyd’s motor is impressive and while we can’t say that he is an interior Josh Allen, he could be pretty close. Great pick for the Jags to help overhaul their defense.