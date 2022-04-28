Lions draft WR Jameson Williams with No. 12 pick

The Detroit Lions added a key piece to their passing game as they selected WRJameson Williams with the No. 12 pick of the NFL Draft. He is coming off an incredible season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, though it ended with a torn ACL in the national championship loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Scouting Report

Williams spent two years with the Ohio State Buckeyes but transferred to Alabama due to a loaded Ohio State wide receiver room. He put together a fantastic final year of college football and is athletic as it gets with speed and leaping ability.

Williams should have plenty of success as a deep ball threat and if he adds some extra muscle, he would improve his ability to get open quicker in press coverage. Once Williams is fully recovered from the injury that occurred in early January, he should make an immediate impact in this offense.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

The 6’2 receiver is headed to Detroit. The Lions are adding some serious speed to this offense. Jameson Williams is coming off an impressive season, if not for his injury he likely would have gone a little earlier in this draft. Jared Goff has to be happy adding this weapon to his offensive unit.

Although I think Williams will be a huge help to this Lions offense, this is not my favorite landing spot for the former Alabama receiver. Sharing targets with Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, and TJ Hockenson plus has Goff throwing him the ball. Will still make an impact and put up good numbers but from a fantasy perspective, not the best home for him.