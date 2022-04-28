Texans draft OG Kenyon Green with No. 15 pick

The Houston Texans have drafted OG Kenyon Green with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Green was phenomenal in 2021 for the Texas A&M Aggies. As the team captain, he was one of the best offensive linemen in the SEC. The postseason accolades for Green were incredible as he was a unanimous All-American and First-Team All-SEC.

His strength is what stands out the most when watching Green. His ability to knock back defensive linemen is off the walls. He has strong hands and is not a lazy blocker. It is rare to see him without an assignment.

How can Kenyon Green impact the Texans in 2022?

Texans improve their offensive line by selecting gaurd Kenyon Green at No. 15. According to PFF, the Texans offensive line ranked 29th in 2021. They had 11 different starters play at least 58 snaps last season. Green should be an immediate starter and immediate improvement for this Texans line in protecting their QB. The Texans have added on both sides of the field during the first round in the 2022 NFL Draft.