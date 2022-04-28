Packers draft DT Devonte Wyatt with No. 28 pick

The Green Bay Packers have drafted DT Devonte Wyatt with the No. 28 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here’s a look at how he fits in Green Bay.

Scouting Report

In 2021, Wyatt was great for the Georgia Bulldogs defense. He had 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Following the season, Wyatt was named Coaches’ First Team All-SEC and AP Second Team All-SEC.

Wyatt has great size and strength which will be crucial for him in the NFL. For as big as he is, Wyatt has great speed and mobility. The Packers will never have to worry about Wyatt’s effort because he goes 100% whenever he's on the field.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

How can Devonte Wyatt impact the Packers in 2022?

Wyatt should see some snaps on the defensive line for the Packers, who are trying to build that part of their roster back up after making some cuts. He’s unlikely to make a major statistical impact right away, but the Packers have been good at developing defensive linemen and should be able to make Wyatt a productive player eventually.