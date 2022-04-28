Cowboys draft OT Tyler Smith with No. 24 pick

The Dallas Cowboys have drafted OT Tyler Smith with the No. 24 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

In 2021, Smith had a tremendous season. Starting all 14 games, Smith gave up just two sacks and nine pressures on the year. He was named Second Team All-AAC following the season. He decided to forego his final two years of eligibility and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Smith has the perfect size for an offensive tackle at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds. He uses his strength very well and makes sure he finishes blocks. He struggles with speed a bit and picked up 16 penalties in 2021. He is still extremely young. so he has some room to grow.

How can Tyler Smith impact the Cowboys in 2022?

Dallas needed help on its offensive line, so it’s no surprise they drafted a power blocker like Smith. There were some fans disappointed in the pick—a lot of experts had a second-round grade on Smith—but it was a position of real need for the Cowboys. He should start his pro career on the inside, playing guard, where they can utilize his downhill power. That would also allow the team to coach him up in other areas of his game, growing his ability for a move to the outside later in his career, if necessary.