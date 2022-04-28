Washington Commanders draft WR Jahan Dotson with No. 16 pick

The Washington Commanders have drafted WR Jahan Dotson with the No. 16 selection in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

For the past few years, Dotson was a highly viewed NFL prospect. He tore the Big Ten up since he became a starter for the Penn State Nittany Lions. In 2021, Dotson had 91 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named First Team All-Big Ten.

Dotson is a great route runner with elusive speed and controlled quickness. He has great hands as Dotson had just two drops his senior year. While he plays with a ton of speed, he has impressive body control and that's what separates him from a lot of receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Career statistics

Fantasy football impact

Nobody’s happier than Jahan Dotson about heading to the pros, but Washington’s incumbent No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin has to be awfully pleased with this news. A lack of depth at receiver has made it easy for opposing defenses to hone in on McLaurin—and he still puts up solid numbers. Now, Dotson gives Washington another wide receiver to keep defenses honest. Dotson’s speed and quick release means he gets open right off the line, giving his quarterback a quick outlet if he needs one ... and with Carson Wentz, the Commanders will need all the open men they can find. And with McLaurin on top of the depth chart, Dotson won’t have to face off against an opponents’ top cornerback while he adjusts to the pros.