Chargers draft OL Zion Johnson with No. 17 overall pick

Boston College OG Zion Johnson goes to the LA Chargers with the No. 17 pick in the 2022 draft.

By Jason B. Hirschhorn
NFL: Scouting Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Chargers reinforced their offensive line with the selection of Zion Johnson, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Boston College standout offers elite-level physical traits and three seasons of starting experience.

Scouting Report

One of the premier athletes in the draft relative to his position, Johnson has the tools to grow into a top-shelf NFL offensive lineman. He tested impressively at the scouting combine, delivering results that reflect how he plays on the field. Johnson moves extremely well for a man of more than 300 pounds, making him an ideal fit for a league that has embraced wide-zone runs and screens in recent years.

Johnson doesn’t have a flawless profile, however. Standing at less than 6-foot-3, he will probably remain along the interior during his career, limiting his value. Johnson’s 34-inch arms can help him overcome those limitations, but he will probably line up at guard and stay there. That wouldn’t make him a lesser player, but it does make him less valuable in the eyes of many talent evaluators.

How can Johnson impact the Chargers in 2022?

