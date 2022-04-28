Titans draft WR Treylon Burks with No. 18 pick after acquiring pick in AJ Brown trade with Eagles

The Tennessee Titans added size and speed to their receiving corps with the selection of Treylon Burks, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They acquired the pick in a monster trade with the Eagles, where they acquired the No. 18 overall pick and a third-rounder in exchange for AJ Brown. The Arkansas wideout, considered among the most versatile skill-position players in the class, will soon catch passes from Ryan Tannehill.

Scouting Report

A 6-foot-2, 225-pound wide receiver, Burks fits the traditional notion of the split-end receiver. While Burks didn’t line up on the boundary on a consistent basis at Arkansas, his size and speed — he hit 22.6 miles per hour this past season — project well as an outside receiver. Burks attacks the ball in contested catch situations and plows through contact, but he also possesses the elusiveness to run past defenders. Burks also puts effort into his blocks, allowing coaches to insert him as a wing off of the offensive line or shift him into the backfield.

But for Burks’ upside, he also presents rawness. While Arkansas feeding him over the past two seasons, they mostly deployed him in the slot and backfield. He will likely reprise those roles at times in the NFL, but he’ll have to grow more comfortable working along the boundaries. Burks also doesn’t enter the league with particularly refined route-running nor does he have the quick-twitch movement out of his breaks. Those skills could develop with time, but Burks doesn’t bring them on Day 1.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

Can Treylon Burks fill the shoes of A.J. Brown? The former Razorback had 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. AJ Brown was a massive part of this Titans offense and Burks has a chance to become WR1 in Nashville. Lining up alongside Robert Woods and Austin Hooper, this could be Ryan Tannehill's new favorite target.

Burks’ size and speed should translate well in the league. Good landing spot for him with AJ Brown now with the Eagles.