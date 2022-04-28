Chiefs draft DE George Karlaftis with No. 30 pick

The Kansas City Chiefs added some juice to their pass rush with the selection of George Karlaftis, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Purdue defensive end offers robust physical tools and intriguing upside.

Scouting Report

Built like the prototypical strong-side end, the 6-foot-4, 266-pound Karlaftis combines power with speed. While his sack production doesn’t fully demonstrate his ability to disrupt, Karlaftis can move around the defensive line and force the quarterback off schedule. He also has enough length to bat down passes when he can’t reach home.

But while Karlaftis has the requisite tools to become a decade-long starter, he needs to improve at run defense. While he puts himself in position to make those plays, he doesn’t always finish the pursuit. Developing that part of his game could prove the difference between Karlaftis establishing himself as a fixture on the defense or falling into a rotational role.

Career statistics

