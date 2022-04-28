Best bet for first QB selected in 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is not widely considered to be a great one for quarterbacks. Unlike last year when teams took signal callers with the first three picks of the draft, we are unlikely to see too many go in the first round this year. But at least a couple of players will slide into the opening round, probably even the first half of it, just because of the positional value.

Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh was widely viewed as the best quarterback in the draft not so long ago. He took some hits over the size of his hands, but with four years of tape, he still looks like a player who can develop into an NFL starter.

Malik Willis from Liberty has vaulted up draft boards. Willis’ passing stats took a slight dip last season with the Flames—though his numbers were hardly bad ones—but it’s his ability as a dual threat that teams in need of a quarterback will prize.

But which quarterback will be the first one off the board? Consensus around that has changed since the start of the year. Here’s what the oddsmakers say. NFL Draft odds via the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Malik Willis -190

Kenny Pickett +170

Desmond Ridder +1000

Matt Corral +1900

Sam Howell +4000

Bailey Zappe +10000

Carson Strong +10000

Best bet

It’s between Willis and Pickett, and some of that could depend on which team is actually making the pick. However, the best bet here is Willis. He’s got the arm and the legs that can set him apart in today’s NFL.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.