Best bet for first RB selected in 2022 NFL Draft

Gone are the days when you could count on a running back to be off the board within the first 10 picks. While the position value might have changed, that doesn’t mean running backs are any less important in today’s NFL. The 2022 NFL Draft features a solid group of players at the position, including a handful on top of draft boards who could turn into productive starters in the pros right away.

But who’ll be the first running back picked?

One name you’ll see most consistently atop the list of running backs in this year’s draft class is Iowa State’s Breece Hall. He was incredibly productive in college, posting more than 1,400 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns last year, and those numbers were actually off his totals from the year before. He also has excellent hands as a receiving threat out of the backfield, catching 82 passes for 734 receiving yards and six touchdowns during his time with the Cyclones.

Don’t overlook Kenneth Walker III either. After transferring from Wake Forest to Michigan State in 2021, he scored a 75-yard touchdown on his very first carry with the Spartans. Fast, explosive and a beast to tackle, he’s got the stuff to be a bell cow stud in the NFL.

As for which running back will be picked first, here’s what the odds say. NFL Draft odds courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Breece Hall -250

Kenneth Walker III +225

Best bet

It’s hard to find an expert draft board that doesn’t have Hall on top. And considering what he brings as a do-it-all offensive weapon, not to mention the pretty big gap in odds between him and Walker, he’s a safe bet to be the first running back picked in the draft this year.

