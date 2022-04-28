Best bet for first WR selected in 2022 NFL Draft

Every draft class has its strengths and weaknesses at various positions. One thing that really stands out about the players in the 2022 NFL Draft is that this group boasts an impressive lot of talented wide receivers.

At the top of most draft boards, you’re likely to see one of two names—Drake London from USC and Garrett Wilson from Ohio State.

At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, London is the bigger of the two, looking more like the typical starting outside receiver, though he can also play in the slot. He might not be the fastest receiver in the draft this year, but the way he sees the field and uses his body to make tough catches point to a successful NFL career.

Wilson is brimming with raw talent. He’s fast—he ran a sub-4.4 forty at the Combine—with good hands, giving him the potential to be a game breaker every time the ball’s coming his way. He lacks a little polish, but it’s nothing that will keep teams away.

The question is which player will go first? Here’s what oddsmakers say. NFL Draft odds courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Garrett Wilson -110

Jameson Williams +175

Drake London +250

Best bet

It’s going to come down to which team is doing the picking and what kind of receiver they’re looking for. The best bet here is for Wilson to be the first wideout off the board though.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.