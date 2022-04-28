CB Josh Jobe: NFL Draft scouting report

Cornerback Josh Jobe might not have the same kind of draft hype a lot of his Crimson Tide predecessors at the position did, but he’s got the raw makings for a solid NFL starter, with the potential to be more, depending on where he lands in the 2022 NFL Draft.

As a full-time starter across from Patrick Surtain in 2020, Jobe had 55 tackles, 11 pass deflections and two forced fumbles. He took a step back last season as a senior. Though he did manage to record two picks, quarterbacks found him to be a soft spot in Alabama’s defense. Still, he’s got the background and talent to be a day-two draft pick who can grow into a regular starter at the next level.

Josh Jobe: Scouting Report

Jobe’s quick with a nice burst which helps him against underneath receivers. He has the size at 5-foot-11 and 182 pounds to be an outside corner in the pros, and there has even been some speculation about his potential at safety. He does do well against the run, though could stand to be more consistent in his tackling.

He struggles tracking the ball, a liability on deeper throws where he’ll need to follow the rock as well as his man. His lack of top end speed will make it hard for him to keep up with the faster receivers, especially on deep routes. Tight hips could also be a limiting factor for his fit in a press man scheme. However, he’s got room to refine his game at the NFL level and could be a solid fit in a cover 2 system.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 95, Cincinnati Bengals

“The Bengals would welcome Jobe’s ability in press coverage to a defense that could lose much of its cornerback room after this season.” – McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 104, Los Angeles Rams

“The Rams have become thin at corner opposite Jalen Ramsey with Josh Hill and Darious Williams leaving in free agency the past two seasons and Jobe is a nice way to address that.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 189, Washington Commanders