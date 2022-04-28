LB JoJo Domann: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

JoJo Domann started his college career at Nebraska as a safety. He saw limited time as a backup and on special teams as a true freshman in 2016, but an injury forced him to redshirt the next season. Upon his return, he moved to linebacker, and over the rest of his college career became a standout at his new spot. Despite injuries last season, he still recorded 72 tackles, including nine for a loss, along with two interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He also earned an all-conference nod. Domann has a mix of skills that will appeal to teams on the second or third day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

JoJo Domann: Scouting Report

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 228 pounds, Domann is a little on the small side for an NFL outside linebacker. However, he makes up for that by being a versatile athlete who plays like snap is a brawl to the finish, something that defensive coordinators will value. He stacks blockers well and rarely misses a tackle thanks to his playing strength. In college, he handled slot coverage as a linebacker, something that translates from his early days as a safety. He even showed an ability to cover tight ends on seam routes, something that will come in handy at the pro level.

Man coverage might be more of an issue for Domann in the NFL, and we’ll see how well his overall coverage skills translate at the highest level. His size could lead to some teams shying away for fear of him getting erased in coverage.

Mock Draft landing spots

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 76, Baltimore Ravens

“The Ravens love Patrick Queen but Malik Harrison has become a major liability inside. Domann can provide a huge boost for them with his special coverage skills.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 184, Minnesota Vikings