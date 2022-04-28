S Jaquan Brisker: NFL Draft scouting report

It’s such a great year for defensive backs, that the chances are you haven’t heard much about Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Expect that to change soon. Last season with the Nittany Lions, Brisker recorded 33 tackles, one fumble recovery and two interceptions, including a game-breaker against Wisconsin. He earned an 89.5 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus last season, and he’s considered by experts to be the second- or third-best safety available in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jaquan Brisker: Scouting Report

He’s a big safety, 6-foot-1, 199 pounds, who plays like a man twice his size. He also happens to be fast enough to velcro himself onto most would-be pass catchers, though some feel he lacks the speed to keep pace with the fastest NFL deep threats. Brisker is probably best in a zone scheme, and he can play a variety of roles that will appeal to defensive coordinators at the pro level. He’s a good run defender too, locking up his man with a near unbreakable tackle.

Where Brisker can still improve is on his route recognition, which shouldn’t be a problem considering how well he can read quarterbacks. He’ll have to get better about reading play fakes and learn to take better angles against faster receivers. But Brisker is a player on his way up, someone who should slot right into an NFL roster as a rookie.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 68, Houston Texans

“This is the first Texans pick I’ve gotten to make, and they really need to add as much talent as they can, no matter the position. Brisker could be a potential Justin Reid replacement.” – Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 32, Detroit Lions

“I considered taking Lewis Cine or Jaquan Brisker here, but there’s a good chance Detroit can get either one at No. 34. They’re better off taking a shot on a quarterback to get the fifth-year option.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 36, New York Giants

“Brisker is a well-rounded ace cover safety whom the Giants could use as Julian Love is a shaky option next to solid Xavier McKinney.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 54, Kansas City Chiefs