S Jalen Pitre: NFL Draft scouting report

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

Kyle Hamilton will be the first safety taken off the board in this years draft, however after him, there are multiple guys who could be selected. One of those guys is Baylor’s Jalen Pitre. In 2021, Pitre had 76 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. He was an AP First Team All-American and was voted Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

S Jalen Pitre: Scouting Report

Pitre is an extremely versatile defensive back that can play anywhere in the secondary. He was stellar in man coverage specifically in the slot. Makes a lot of plays near the line of scrimmage and made many game changing plays at Baylor. I think getting Pitre in the second round would be a major steal.

One weakness for Pitre is he struggles in zone coverage at times. He also doesn't have a ton of downfield speed and is much better covering shorter routes.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 36, New York Giants

“If the Giants address their offensive and defensive lines with picks Nos. 5 and 7, they can move on to find a safety or linebacker here. Pitre is physical against the run and has some range in coverage.” – Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 21, New England Patriots

“Versatile defensive backs are the Bill Belichick way, and Pitre would bring that skillset to the Patriots. He can play up near the line or in the middle of the field. He will be better than Kyle Hamilton, who will go earlier in this round.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 38, New York Jets

“Saleh got used to Jimmie Ward being a versatile cover man for the 49ers and he can find his own version to help him in zone with great smarts and instincts and hold down the nickel well against run and pass.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 66, Detroit Lions