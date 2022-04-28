Bengals draft S Daxton Hill with No. 31 pick

The Cincinnati Bengals have selected Michigan safety Daxton Hill with the x pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Another top defensive prospect from the Wolverines in this class, Hill will now begin his professional career helping out the Bengals secondary.

Scouting Report

Hill appeared in 32 games throughout his three-year career in Ann Arbor, MI, improving with each season. He earned First Team All-Big Ten honors last fall, racking up 69 tackles, eight passes defensed, and two interceptions. He has glaring speed and that was put on full display when he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

Career statistics

How can Hill impact the Bengals in 2022?

Hill will need some time but can definitely develop into a productive starter by the end of his rookie season. He’ll need to hone in other skills but his natural speed will make him a secondary threat. With his versatility, he can play multiple positions in Cincinnati’s secondary and should get decent snaps in his rookie season.